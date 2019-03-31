|
|
Clarence E. Peca WWII Army Veteran, Beloved husband of Lorraine nee, Sokolowski. Loving father of Stephen (Audrey), Joanell Glomb, Charles (Halina) and Cynthia Peca. Dear grandfather of Rachel Glomb, Jeremy Glomb, Eric (Kelly) Peca, Ryan (Kelly) Peca, Joseph Peca, Andrew Gondela, Mary Peca and Grace Gondela. Great grandfather of Logan and Easton Peca. Fond brother of 6 sisters and 1 brother. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Charmain of The Catholic League and Religious Assistance to Poland for 40 years. Visitation Tuesday, April 2nd at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave, Oak Lawn from 4 to 9 p.m. Prayers will begin promptly at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, on Wednesday, April 3rd, to St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Felician Sisters Retirement Fund, or The Poor Claire's Monastery are appreciated. For more information call 708-636-1200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019