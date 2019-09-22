|
Clarence J. Pacholski, passed away on March 19, 2017 at the age of 92. U.S Navy Veteran of WWII. Former funeral director of The Pacholski Funeral Home in Chicago, IL and former pharmacist at Bartecki Pharmacy in Chicago, IL. Devoted son of the late Joseph M. Pacholski Sr., late Maryann Pacholska (nee, Szkolna) and beloved step-son of the late Clementine M. Pacholski. Loving brother of all of the late: John (Virginia), Florence (Peter) Skowronski, Gertrude (Albert) Adam, Carl A. (Mildred (nee Wojciak), Stanley E. (Pearl A. nee Walerczyk), Richard (Late Sophie A., & Eva), Lucille (Edwin) Wozniak, fond step-brother, Joseph M. Pacholski, Jr. (Josephine), Michael F., Leroy (Geraldine Schill), Loving Uncle to many nieces & nephews, but fondly inspired by Deborah L. Fusiek (Michael P. ) and admired by many cousins and other family and friends, especially; cousins Judith (Larry) Messiner, & fond friend of the Late Stanley A. Bartecki, Sr. and the Late Officer Gregg Bartecki. Burial was privately held on March 24th, 2017 by Richard-Midway Funeral Home – Chgo, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery on the Family plot. A Memorial Mass is being held on October 6, 2019 at 8 A.M.; St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, (P. O. Box 310) 655 So. Main St., Poynette, WI 53955-0310 By Rev. -Fr. (Paul Balla) Balaraju Eturi. In lieu of flowers, Masses in honor of Clarence J. Pacholski & Family would be greatly appreciated. Any questions, please contact The Sourek Funeral Home, Cicero, IL – [email protected] – (708) 652-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019