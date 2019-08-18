|
Clarence J. Shotkoski, age 85, of Hoffman Estates for over 41 years. Beloved husband of Clover J. Shotkoski, nee Keller, over 58 years. Devoted father of Kimberly (Arnie) Strazdins, Susan (Larry) Rizzo, Jill Shotkoski and the late David Shotkoski. Loving grandfather of Kayla, Karyn, Tyler, Jenna and Dean. Cherished son of the late Barlow and Leona Shotkoski. Dear brother of Darlene (the late Sherman) Dickholtz. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Wednesday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates. Mass 10 AM. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019