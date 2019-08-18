Home

AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Clarence Shotkoski
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
729 Grand Canyon St
Hoffman Estates, IL
Clarence J. Shotkoski

Clarence J. Shotkoski Obituary
Clarence J. Shotkoski, age 85, of Hoffman Estates for over 41 years. Beloved husband of Clover J. Shotkoski, nee Keller, over 58 years. Devoted father of Kimberly (Arnie) Strazdins, Susan (Larry) Rizzo, Jill Shotkoski and the late David Shotkoski. Loving grandfather of Kayla, Karyn, Tyler, Jenna and Dean. Cherished son of the late Barlow and Leona Shotkoski. Dear brother of Darlene (the late Sherman) Dickholtz. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Wednesday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates. Mass 10 AM. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
