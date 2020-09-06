Clarence R. Martin, 92, of Crystal Lake died September 2, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Junkrowski); the loving father of Jeanne Reitinger, the late Robert Martin, the late Donald Martin, the late David Martin, the late Bruce Martin; dear father-in-law of Kimberly Martin, Amy Martin, Julie Martin, and the late Tim Reitinger; cherished grandpa of six; and great-grandpa of five; dear brother of Tony Buonauro. Clarence chose to donate his body to science so that others may learn. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com
