Clarence R. Martin
1928 - 2020
Clarence R. Martin, 92, of Crystal Lake died September 2, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Junkrowski); the loving father of Jeanne Reitinger, the late Robert Martin, the late Donald Martin, the late David Martin, the late Bruce Martin; dear father-in-law of Kimberly Martin, Amy Martin, Julie Martin, and the late Tim Reitinger; cherished grandpa of six; and great-grandpa of five; dear brother of Tony Buonauro. Clarence chose to donate his body to science so that others may learn. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
September 5, 2020
My deep condolences to all of you... Clem and Elaine were the best neighbors in the world. Lending a cup of sugar, or a push when the cars got stuck in the snow, an ear over a cup of coffee, pancake eating contests with the kids... fun to be around, and many lively, animated conversations were had around the kitchen table. My best memories of childhood had a lot to do with the Martins. May the warmth of your memories comfort you all.
Pam McConnell
Neighbor
September 5, 2020
Tony, my deepest sympathy to you and your family. Hugs and prayers, my friend.
Michelle LaBelle
MICHELLE LABELLE
Friend
