My deep condolences to all of you... Clem and Elaine were the best neighbors in the world. Lending a cup of sugar, or a push when the cars got stuck in the snow, an ear over a cup of coffee, pancake eating contests with the kids... fun to be around, and many lively, animated conversations were had around the kitchen table. My best memories of childhood had a lot to do with the Martins. May the warmth of your memories comfort you all.

Pam McConnell

Neighbor