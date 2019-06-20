DeValk , Clarence Simon 'Sam' Passed Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at age 92. He was born April 7, 1927, in Lester, Iowa, son of the late Simon and Annie (Knol) DeValk and was the youngest of 8 children. Sam grew up in Mokena and Tinley Park. When he retired, he moved to Wisconsin for a short time before moving to Crystal Falls MI in 2003. Sam was united in marriage to Joan Staley on December 21, 1991. He had worked as a machinist at Cardwell Westhouse in Chicago and at Paratech in Frankfort. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.



Survivors include his loving wife, Joan; children, Coleen (late Larry) Koditek, Christine (late Donald) Woodall, Gary (Doris) Gambrel, Candice (Marc) Fowers, Ben Gambrel, Laurie Ward and Claudean (David) Irace; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey; daughter, Corliss A. Krumrie and son, Corey Gambrel.



A Celebration of Life and Remembrance of Clarence DeValk will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at MCKINLEY WOODS - KERRY SHERIDAN GROVE, 25055 W Walnut Ln, Channahon, IL.



