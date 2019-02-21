|
Clarence S. Skonieczny, age 79, of Thomson, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Mercy Living Center in Clinton, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., prior to the Mass at Antl Hall. A second visitation will also be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home in Chicago, Illinois. Burial will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Niles. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019