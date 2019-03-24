|
|
Clarence W. Wiese, age 88 of St. Charles, Illinois. Formerly of Glen Ellyn and Downers Grove. US Air Force Staff Sergeant Veteran. Retired Systems Analyst for Material Service in Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Sharon L. Loving father of Nannette MacHale, Michael Wiese, Diane Wiese and the late Cathie (Thomas) Ulbrich. Proud grandfather of Nicole (Michael), Jessica (Steven), Gretchen (Garrett), Jason (Stacey), Heather and Joshua. Great grandfather of Dexter, Morgan, Aiden and Lincoln. Dear brother, uncle and friend of many. In lieu of flowers donations to HDSA-Illinois Chapter at illinois.hdsa.org. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019