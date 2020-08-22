Clarice Lifson, née Ruben, 90. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Bernard i. Lifson; devoted mother of Larry (Bibi), Edward (Dana), Steven (Ellen), Robert (Tamar), and Suzanne (Fred Salazar) Lifson; adoring grandmother of Michael, Michelle, Ari, Benjamin, Samantha, Dov Ber, and Bianca; dear sister of Marilyn (late Bernard) Rosen. Clarice was a loving homemaker. She was an occupational therapist, antique shop owner, and a dedicated ESL teacher. She will be deeply missed. Graveside service Sun, Aug. 23, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, (enter off of Wilke), Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.afmda.org
or to the charity of your choice
. For info: 847-256-5700.