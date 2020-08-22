1/1
Clarice Lifson
Clarice Lifson, née Ruben, 90. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Bernard i. Lifson; devoted mother of Larry (Bibi), Edward (Dana), Steven (Ellen), Robert (Tamar), and Suzanne (Fred Salazar) Lifson; adoring grandmother of Michael, Michelle, Ari, Benjamin, Samantha, Dov Ber, and Bianca; dear sister of Marilyn (late Bernard) Rosen. Clarice was a loving homemaker. She was an occupational therapist, antique shop owner, and a dedicated ESL teacher. She will be deeply missed. Graveside service Sun, Aug. 23, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, (enter off of Wilke), Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.afmda.org or to the charity of your choice. For info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
August 21, 2020
Comfort Planter
Charles Smith
August 21, 2020
To Steve and Family,
So very sorry for your loss. Whether we've had a parent for a very short time or for many years, it hurts to lose them. May the happy memories of your mom soon overshadow your grief.
Warm Regards,
Joy Sellstrom
Joy Sellstrom Kruyswyk
Coworker
