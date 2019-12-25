|
Clarissa Haffner Chandler, 93, Passed away on December 20, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 9, 1926 to Charles C., Jr. and Clarissa (nee Donnelley) Haffner.
Clarissa grew up in Lake Forest and attended The Day School (which later became the Lake Forest Country Day School). She graduated from The Masters School in 1944, and Vassar College in 1948. After college, she moved to New York City and worked as a researcher for Time/ Life for three years, before marrying Henry and moving to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Together, they lived and raised their family in several small midwestern cities – Lawrenceburg, Indiana; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Shaker Heights, Ohio – before returning to Lake Forest in 1962. After her children were grown, she received a Master's in Education from National Lewis University.
Clarissa's dedicated lifelong community service included work as a Trustee of Lake Forest College; Trustee of Ragdale Foundation; an officer of Lake Forest Garden Club; third generation member of Lake Forest Coterie; a member and President of Contemporary Club of Chicago; member of the Friday Club of Chicago; and member of the Women's Board of the Chicago Botanical Garden. She volunteered at Thresholds in Chicago, and taught Special Education at Lake Forest Country Day School. Clarissa was a passionate and discerning collector of contemporary art. Clarissa's greatest joys included gardening, skiing in the Rockies and sailing with her husband Henry.
Clarissa is survived by her children Laura Emerson Chandler (Cary Stevens), Edward Kent Chandler (Susan) and Phoebe Chandler Turner (Arthur); her grandchildren Grace S. Chandler, Edward M. Chandler, Thomas H. Chandler, Adele O. Watel, and Charlotte G. Watel; sisters Frances Haffner Colburn and Phoebe Haffner Andrew. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Tuttle Chandler (2016); her beloved son Henry Tuttle Chandler, Jr. and her brother Charles C. Haffner III.
A memorial service will be held in Lake Forest, at a later date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Lake Forest College, 555 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045; Lake Forest Open Lands Association, 350 North Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045; or Thresholds, 4423 N. Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020