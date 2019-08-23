|
Clark H. Fischer, age 82, of Williams Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Elmhurst; Cherished and Loving husband to Peg, nee McNamara; Devoted father to Tim, Marc (Heidi), Jeff (Laura), Greg (Katie), and Matt; Gentle Papa to Katie, Sean, Ben, Claire, John, Elizabeth, Abby, Caroline, Will, Maggie, Daniel, Dylan, and Danielle. Also survived by his sister Ginny (the late Ron), sisters-in-law Dinah (the late Gordon), Charlene (the late Bruce), and Julie (the late Greg), brother-in-law Bob Kartholl (the late Mary Beth), and many nieces and nephews. Clark served two years in the United States Army and graduated from Northern Illinois University. He taught at Immaculate Conception Grade School and High School. Clark later became a teacher, dean, head football coach, and assistant principal at York Community High School from 1963-1992, where he was a highly-valued colleague. Visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019, 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 26, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms Free Clinic, ATTN: Development, P.O. Box 678, Elkhorn, WI, 53121 or St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Benedict's Parish, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI, 53125. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019