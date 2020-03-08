|
Clark O'Halloran passed peacefully at home on 03-05-2020 at the age of 88.
Clark is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy(Krainc), his cherished daughters, Kathryn(Slattery), Deirdre, and Kara, his treasured grandchildren: Caitlin, Patricia, Mary, Anna, Thomas, Emma, Marcus, Emmet, Bailey, and Marren.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Clark, and his friend, Rich Hofflander.
Clark was born on 12-22-1931 at Lying In Hospital, Chicago, to parents, Walter O'Halloran and Emma(Clark).
He attended Morgan Park High School and played for the football team.
He earned his Bachelors degree in Liberal Arts at U of I Urbana and also competed in Gymnastics there.
Clark served as Captain in the U.S. Army Special Forces, training at Fort Benning, Georgia.
A dedicated member of the Episcopal Church and lifelong Choir memeber, Clark served at Church of the Mediator and Church of the Holy Nativity in Beverly, IL.
Clark was known for his zest for life and adventure, his humor, and his dedication to his family and friends.
He was an avid handball player, enjoyed snow skiing, woodworking, and gardening.
He loved his dogs, good food, Harley Davidsons, and Jack Daniels...on the rocks, no splash.
But he loved nothing so much as his children.
Memorial Mass to be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Church of the Holy Nativity 9300 S. Pleasant Ave, Chicago
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020