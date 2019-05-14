|
|
Clark O. Wells, age 94, W.W. II Army and Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Kourlos); loving father of Ronald (Karen), Christopher (Ivy) and Lawrence (Joy) Wells; dearest grandfather of Lori, Ronald Jr. Lisa and Eric, Angela, Amy and Priscilla, Melissa, Ashley and Nicole; dear great grandfather of 18; cherished brother of Wayne Wells and Mildred McQuinn. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019