Claude René Bazzon, born March 31, 1931; gone from the world August 30, 2020; may he rest in perfect peace. Originally from Savigny, France, Claude is survived by cherished daughter Catherine Simone Bazzon; and by two beloved brothers, Jean-Pierre and Michel, both of Duras, France. Always shall he be remembered as adored uncle to nieces Sophie Caravano and Delphine Mingot (both née Bazzon); and as fond great-uncle ("Tonton") to Antoine, Quentin and Lucie Caravano. Services to be held Sept. 12, 1-3pm at to Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center, 6467 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago; (773) 774-3333.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store