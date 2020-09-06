1/
Claude René Bazzon
1931 - 2020
Claude René Bazzon, born March 31, 1931; gone from the world August 30, 2020; may he rest in perfect peace. Originally from Savigny, France, Claude is survived by cherished daughter Catherine Simone Bazzon; and by two beloved brothers, Jean-Pierre and Michel, both of Duras, France. Always shall he be remembered as adored uncle to nieces Sophie Caravano and Delphine Mingot (both née Bazzon); and as fond great-uncle ("Tonton") to Antoine, Quentin and Lucie Caravano. Services to be held Sept. 12, 1-3pm at to Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center, 6467 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago; (773) 774-3333.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
