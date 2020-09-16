1/
Claudette F. Walschlager
1943 - 2020
Claudette F. Walschlager, nee Walus, 77, a lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away unexpectedly September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond Walschlager; loving mother of Denise (Mike) Bibly and Paul Walschlager; cherished grandmother of David Bibly; dearest sister of the late Joseph (late Alice) Walus; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, September 18, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St. Lemont, IL 60439.

Anyone that would like to attend Mass must register at www.stcyril.org Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
SEP
18
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Memories & Condolences

September 15, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Ray, Denise, & Paul. It was our privilege to have Claudette as our friend for many years.Claudette embodied the role of a Christian by her faith, love, generosity & kindness. She worked countless hours decorating St. Cyril’s Church to create a beautiful environment for families & visitors to celebrate the holidays in God’s House. Whether it was a brief conversation or a visit to your home, Claudette made you feel special. Sadly, we have had our time with Claudette cut short, but we are consoled with knowing that God has welcomed her with open arms.
Gib & Diane Ende
Friend
September 15, 2020
Our many prayers and thoughts to the Walschlager Family, at this very difficult time, and the days ahead. Claudette was such a wonderful, kind, gentle person. May she Rest in eternal peace! God Bless!
Greg & Michele Sniegoski
Friend
September 15, 2020
Claudette was lovely to know. Such a caring person that we relied on at St. Cyril's. While we didn't know her personally, we always were comforted by her presence at church. She was always ready to serve in so many ways. We will miss her very much and our deepest condolences to Ray and her family.
Mike and Sue Hope
Mike and Sue Hope
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My heartfelt condolences goes out to you, Christopher Walus and your entire family.
Belinda Jones
Coworker
September 14, 2020
I met Claudette through my dear friend George Barry (RIP). He shared his long association with her, with me. One year, since I wasn't on the invited list to tour the Walschlager home at Christmas (I didn't know her or Ray at this point), George asked Claudette if he could bring me there during the week. At that point I was part of the Arts & Environment Team at St. Patrick's. Always gracious, she said SURE! That day, with snow on the ground, of course we took off our shoes/boots at the door. While removing my second boot, I was sort of hopping backwards into the living room .... not knowing that there was a step down. I was 'wind-milling' backwards, George was attempting to stop my fall & we both landed VERY, VERY close to one of the curio cabinets. WELCOME? My husband & I were on the RMC Lemont teams with Claudette. What a gracious & devoted person she was & Claudette will always remain that in my heart. Condolences to Ray & their children.
Linda Murphy-Rybski
Friend
September 14, 2020
I am so sincerely sorry for your loss. I got to personally know Claudette by volunteering with the Ministry of Care, but almost everyone who belonged to St Cyril’s will remember her as a big part of
of our church community. She was very kind, giving and extremely creative, and she will be missed so much.
Kathleen Lewandowski
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
I am really sorry to hear this. I loved her. Claudette visited me when I had surgery. She was so kind. I loved seeing her at mass. Always had a smile on her face. Our town lost a great lady. God Bless Claudette.
The Purpura Family
Marilou,Dave,
Ann, Ashley,Joe and Maria
Marilou Purpura
Friend
September 14, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Walschlager family. I did not know Claudette personally but I really didn't have to. Her actions and example to the SSCM community spoke volumes of the kind of person she was.. Dedicated to her ministry and to God. May she rest in peace.
Guadalupe Sanchez
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
Mr. Walschlager, Denise, Paul and Family, it is with heavy heart that I express my deepest sympathies for Mrs. Walschlager! She has always had a very special place in my heart, her kindness, compassion, sincerity and love showed no bounds in this life. She taught me the value of commitment and giving of your time selflessly to something important. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Danielle Pacholski Dillon
Friend
September 14, 2020
Claudette was a beautiful flower just like the ones that she decorated our church with. I know that she with our Lord and is smiling down on all of us. We offer our deepest sympathies to Ray and family. We will miss seeing her smiling face in church.
Peace and love,
Wolniakowski Family
Wolniakowski Family
Friend
September 14, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss! Claudette was One if a Kind! One of the most giving people I have ever met. I know how much she will be missed. I feel privileged to have served on the Decorating Committee with Claudette for 17 years. I will always remember how beautiful your home was at Christmas. I also enjoyed the fruits of her labor from her abundant garden. Hold on tight to all your memories! Sending hugs to her family. Sincerely, Debbie (Keppler) Stepp
Debbie Stepp
Friend
September 14, 2020
Ken and I were married in 1989 and that’s when I first met Aunt Claudette. She designed the flowers for our wedding that year and they were stunning! We will miss her! I was shocked to hear of her sudden passing and will always remember her kind gesture.
Pam Walschlager
Family
September 14, 2020
Claudette was such a wonderful human..many memories of precious time spent together, Christmas moments , decorations, and villages with Claudette's never ending smiles and hospitality in the family home and including an unforgettable day for Laima on the Snake river. Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family.
Vacys and Laima Garbonkus
Friend
