I met Claudette through my dear friend George Barry (RIP). He shared his long association with her, with me. One year, since I wasn't on the invited list to tour the Walschlager home at Christmas (I didn't know her or Ray at this point), George asked Claudette if he could bring me there during the week. At that point I was part of the Arts & Environment Team at St. Patrick's. Always gracious, she said SURE! That day, with snow on the ground, of course we took off our shoes/boots at the door. While removing my second boot, I was sort of hopping backwards into the living room .... not knowing that there was a step down. I was 'wind-milling' backwards, George was attempting to stop my fall & we both landed VERY, VERY close to one of the curio cabinets. WELCOME? My husband & I were on the RMC Lemont teams with Claudette. What a gracious & devoted person she was & Claudette will always remain that in my heart. Condolences to Ray & their children.

Linda Murphy-Rybski

Friend