Claudette F. Walschlager, nee Walus, 77, a lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away unexpectedly September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond Walschlager; loving mother of Denise (Mike) Bibly and Paul Walschlager; cherished grandmother of David Bibly; dearest sister of the late Joseph (late Alice) Walus; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, September 18, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St. Lemont, IL 60439.
Anyone that would like to attend Mass must register at www.stcyril.org
Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com