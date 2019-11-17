Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Claudia Twarski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church Mass
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Twarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia B. Twarski


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia B. Twarski Obituary
Claudia B. Twarski, age 74, of Niles, beloved wife of George Twarski; loving mother of Lisa (Bill) McKenna; Adored grandmother of Danny, Tommy and Billy; dear sister of Rose Marie Soraich; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Monday 3:00 – 8:00 pm Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am to Our Lady of Ransom Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Donations to the Appreciated 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -