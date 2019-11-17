|
Claudia B. Twarski, age 74, of Niles, beloved wife of George Twarski; loving mother of Lisa (Bill) McKenna; Adored grandmother of Danny, Tommy and Billy; dear sister of Rose Marie Soraich; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Monday 3:00 – 8:00 pm Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am to Our Lady of Ransom Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Donations to the Appreciated 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019