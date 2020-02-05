|
Claudia D. Roche, nee Tomeyer, age 60, beloved wife for 39 years to Michael Roche. Loving mother of Amanda and Chris. Devoted daughter of the late George and Evelyn Tomeyer. Dear sister of the late Chris Tomeyer. Dearest sister-in-law of Sandi (Dave) Kappes. Fond aunt of Jackie Tomeyer, Rich Tomeyer and Ken Kappes. Much loved sister-in-law and aunt of Patrick (Kathy) Roche and Kimberly (Joseph) Kauth and their families. Visitation Thursday from 4-9 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020