Claudia Menaugh Gall (April 6, 1949 - April 6, 2019) transformed her life into a work of art. She focused on her many forms of expression while enjoying her 33-year loving marriage to her husband Ted, her relationships with family, and her close friends. Everyone she knew experienced her beauty, compassion, and intelligence. The truly fortunate experienced her wry wit and boundless generosity. Claudia infused her creative energy into painting, graphics, and jewelry, and into her extensive journals where she explored the nooks and crannies of her life. She joyously lightened the load for many she met along the way. Claudia was a passionate advocate and supporter of education, the environment, and animals of all kinds. Her many dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, and birds were valued family friends. Her son Sam fulfilled her lifelong dream of being a mother. She relished Ted's daughters, Marie (Matt Corley) and Bridget (Gary Reed), as her own, and delighted in her grandchildren, Ryan (Kayla), Nick, Maddie, Ruthie and Teddy. Born in Evanston, IL to Thomas and Marilyn Menaugh. She was a forever friend and confidante to her sister Julia (Stanley Stasch). Claudia attended schools in Hinsdale and Chicago, IL. Drawn to adventure, she attended Friends World Institute (now LUI Global College) and grew through her travels to Mexico, Kenya, and other far-flung locales. In her final days, Claudia was comforted by her many friends and dedicated family physician, Dr. Rob Feiss. Her family would also like to thank Ojai Cares, especially Ta, and her wonderful care givers Maria Bautista, Berenice Leon, and Beatriz Quezada. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ojai Cares, your favorite educational charities and humane societies. A life celebration will be planned later in the year.