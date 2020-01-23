|
Claudia Gaynor; loving mother of Keith Ross (Jennifer Kajfasz) Johnson and Emily Jane Johnson; cherished grandmother of Noah Patrick Johnson; beloved sister of Timothy (Kathy), Janice (Jim) Neurauter, Deborah (Frank) Madda, Nancy (Jim) Leahy, Lynn Wassmer, Ann (Kim) Gaynor-Bevier, Michael (Kerry) and the late Daniel; dear daughter of the late Donald and Jane; fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation Saturday 10 AM until time of Mass 11 AM at The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W Lexington St, Chicago, IL 60607. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020