Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W Lexington St
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W Lexington St
Chicago, IL
Claudia Gaynor Obituary
Claudia Gaynor; loving mother of Keith Ross (Jennifer Kajfasz) Johnson and Emily Jane Johnson; cherished grandmother of Noah Patrick Johnson; beloved sister of Timothy (Kathy), Janice (Jim) Neurauter, Deborah (Frank) Madda, Nancy (Jim) Leahy, Lynn Wassmer, Ann (Kim) Gaynor-Bevier, Michael (Kerry) and the late Daniel; dear daughter of the late Donald and Jane; fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation Saturday 10 AM until time of Mass 11 AM at The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W Lexington St, Chicago, IL 60607. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
