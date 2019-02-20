|
|
Claudia L. Morrison, 96, of Chicago, passed away Feb. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Morrison; mother of Andrew Morrison; dear aunt of Ted (Rita) Wecker; Miranda (Jim) Wecker, Bruce (Phylis) Wecker, Barbara, Lorenzo, and Elena Cavallo, Pier Francesco and Paola De Marco. Her family meant everything to her. Claudia was born in Verona, Italy and met the love of her life, Larry, during World War II. She was immensely proud to become an American citizen, but never lost her love of opera, her connection with her Italian family and with her heritage. She traveled the world with Larry, and made many good lasting friendships. She was kind, warm, and decent. Interment Fri, Feb. 22, 2019 11am at Oakridge Cemetery 4301 Roosevelt Rd, Hillside, IL 60162. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019