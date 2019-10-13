Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Damian Church
5300 W. 155th Street
Oak Forest, IL
Claudia S. Golab

Claudia S. Golab Obituary
Claudia S. Golab, age 71. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Golab. Loving mother of Jullie (Scott) Moore. Dear sister of Lydia (Don) Marczewski, Odilia (Keith) Burton, Virginia (Phil) Cannizzaro, Celia (Tom) Witowski and Bill Swidergal. Beloved daughter of the late William and Victoria Swidergal. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at St. Damian Church, 5300 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest, Illinois on Saturday, October 19, 2019 for the Memorial Mass at 11:15 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
