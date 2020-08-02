Claudine Corsini

Claudine Catherine Corsini, age 80, of Island Lake, at rest July 29, 2020. 1958 graduate of Luther North High School. Loving mother of Laureen (Fred) Sandoval and Ray (Trish) Hupke; cherished grandma of Gianna and Anthony Sandoval, Nathan Hupke, and Andrew and Craig Spittle. Resting at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m., and funeral service at 4 p.m. on Sat, August 8, 2020. Attendees to all services must wear masks and observe social distancing; 50 people maximum at one time. INFO: call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com
.