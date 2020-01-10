Home

Claudine G. Snow, 78, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of Theodore "Ted" for 54 years. Loving mother of Letitia (Billy) Taylor and the late Dale. Devoted Mumzie of Gabryella and Alexis Taylor. Dear sister-in-law of Carol (late Patrick) Byrdak. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation 8:30 to 10:30am Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs for Mass at 11am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Amita St. Thomas Hospice appreciated. Claudine fought a long and courageous battle with cancer, so she could be with her family for as long as she could. For Funeral Info: 708/352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
