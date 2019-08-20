|
Clayton E. Whiting Jr., age 83, of Winnetka. Beloved husband to Kathy Whiting nee Mouzakeotis. Loving father to Clayton E. Whiting III "Tripper" and T.C. Whiting. Dear brother to Paul L. (Gail) Whiting, Rita W. (David) Baranowski, the late Robert M. (Violetta) Whiting, the late Edward M. (Jackie) Whiting, the late Philip M. (Carol Neal) Whiting, and the late Marigay W. (Gregory) Horn. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019, 4:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
Funeral Mass Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope, & Charity Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka, IL 60093.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to , 55 W Wacker Dr., Ste 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019