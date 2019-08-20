Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Clayton Whiting
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Faith, Hope, and Charity
191 Linden St.
Winnetka, IL
Clayton E. Whiting Jr.


1936 - 2019
Clayton E. Whiting Jr., age 83, of Winnetka. Beloved husband to Kathy Whiting nee Mouzakeotis. Loving father to Clayton E. Whiting III "Tripper" and T.C. Whiting. Dear brother to Paul L. (Gail) Whiting, Rita W. (David) Baranowski, the late Robert M. (Violetta) Whiting, the late Edward M. (Jackie) Whiting, the late Philip M. (Carol Neal) Whiting, and the late Marigay W. (Gregory) Horn. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019, 4:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.

Funeral Mass Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope, & Charity Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka, IL 60093.

In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to , 55 W Wacker Dr., Ste 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019
