Clement Haberkorn
Clement "Jim" Haberkorn, Jr., 81, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Schreyer; loving father of David (Ellen) and Mike (Joann Borgert); dear grandfather of Andrew, Anthony, Hayley, William, and Elizabeth; fond brother of Eleanor Schreyer, Janice Pietschmann, Patricia Shilvock, and the late Ronald and Michael. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boy Scouts of America Pathway to Adventure 617 E. Golf Rd. #101 Arlington Hts., IL 60005 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
