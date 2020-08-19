Clement Haberkorn

Clement "Jim" Haberkorn, Jr., 81, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Schreyer; loving father of David (Ellen) and Mike (Joann Borgert); dear grandfather of Andrew, Anthony, Hayley, William, and Elizabeth; fond brother of Eleanor Schreyer, Janice Pietschmann, Patricia Shilvock, and the late Ronald and Michael. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boy Scouts of America Pathway to Adventure 617 E. Golf Rd. #101 Arlington Hts., IL 60005 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com
