Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 S. Hubbard St
Algonquin, IL
Clementina Lucherini


1924 - 2019
Clementina Lucherini Obituary
Clementina Lucherini (Nanni) age 94, of Algonquin, formerly of Chicago, Illinois passed away on October 3, 2019 at Northwestern-Medicine Hospital in Huntley, Illinois. She was born on October 4, 1924 in Barga, Italy the loving daughter of Peter and Filide (Lunardi) Nanni. She is survived by her beloved husband, Lucherino Lucherini; her loving children, Anna (Tom) Lux and Henry Lucherini; her cherished grandchildren, Christine (Conner) Cox, Kathryn Lux and Nicholas Lucherini; her cherished great-grandchildren, Ryan Cox and Tyler Cox; her sister-in-law, Angiolina Nanni; her dear nephew, Peter (Debbie) Nanni; her niece, Rita Nanni; her fond great-nieces, Brittany Nanni, Brooke Nanni and Gabriella Nanni. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Durando Nanni. Family & Friends are asked to gather on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 for an 11:00 AM Memorial Mass to be Celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St, Algonquin. (kindly omit flowers at the Church). Memorial donations in memory of Clementina may be made to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.willowfh.com. Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin is assisting the family. (847) 458-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
