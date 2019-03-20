|
|
Cleon Edwin Statton, Jr., age 79 of Wheaton, IL, passed away peacefully March 17, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Cleon was the loving father of Leigh Anne (Dan Kennedy) Statton and Amy Westrich. Proud grandfather of Valerie and Melissa Westrich. Dear friend of Barbara Evans. Brother of Janet Wilsey. Cleon was a dedicated member of Classic Thunderbird Club of Chicago and Illinois Camaro Club and past President and founder of Northern Illinois Jaguar Drivers Club. He was a member of Burnham Park Yacht Club Chicago, Three Rivers Yacht Club Wilmington and Power Squadron Member. He proudly co-owned Bioces, Inc., worked many years for Baxter and Life Instruments and was owner of Family Pride in Westchester, IL. Family and friends to gather Friday, March 22, 2019 for a 10AM Memorial Visitation until time of Memorial Service 11AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 N West St., Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019