Clifford Colby Hill, 85, of Wheaton, passed away February 19, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. He was born November 25, 1934 in Springfield, Illinois. He was the first-born son of Oscar Clifford and Edith (Shockey) Hill. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sarah (Bridges) Hill; 4 children, Chris (Vicki), Mindy (Katrina), Cliff (Pat), Andy (Gerry); 3 siblings, David (Debbie) Hill, Linda (Bob) Jones, Nancy (Tony) Klespitz, 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morton Arboretum, Lisle, IL or to Gary U.M. Church, Wheaton, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020