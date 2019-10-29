Home

Clifford H. Weber

Clifford H. Weber Obituary
Cliff Weber, 58, passed away on October 26, 2019. He is survived by his dear wife Nancy Prussian-Weber, brother and sister-in-law, Michael Prussian and Carolyn J. Meyer, cousins Marjorie Wein and Carol Wein, his sisters Barbara Kaplan and the late Sandy Weber, as well as other family and friends. Cliff lived life to the fullest. Please honor his life by donating to the charity of our choice: Access Living, 115 W. Chicago, Chicago, IL 60654 www.accessliving.org There will be no services or visitation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
