Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Clifford J. Young Obituary
Clifford J. Young age 88, Army Veteran, survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Young and preceded in death in 1982 by his first wife Sally Young; loving father of Brian (Vicki) Young, Kirby (Roseann) Young and Clifford A. (Elaine) Young; dearest stepfather of Gary (Anne) Knoeppel, Ray (Kathy) Knoeppel and Suzanne (Brad) Grande; dear grandfather of Melanie, Alex, Alexia, Brandon, Callie, Patrick, Jessica, Rachel, Jenny, Andy and the late Joey Nuebauer; cherished great grandfather of 10; fond brother of Bernadine (Jim) Innerebner, Helen (John) Ilves and Dan (Laura) Matteson; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 10:00 A.M. until time of service 12:00 noon at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park, Il 60487 Interment Private Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
