Clifford L. Emmerling, born May 27, 1931 in Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago, IL. Died November 18, 2019. Son of Lucille Marie (Janssens) and LeRoy "Leo" R. Emmerling. As a child he lived in the Maplewood area of Chicago. Attended St. John Berchmans Elementary School and St. Mel High School in Chicago. Graduated from University of Illinois with a degree in Civil Engineering (Structural). In 1952 drafted into the Army. Was a high private rear ranks, third platoon, G company Fifth Infantry Regiment, Fifth Regimental Combat Team in Korea. Proudest award Combat Infantry Badge.
A full career as a civil engineer, worked on drainage conduits from six inches to 20 feet in diameter; on pavements from gravel to reinforced concrete; tunnels from five feet to twenty feet in diameter; on powerhouses and pumphouses; on bridges pedestrian, highway, and railroad; on dams, 18 inch timber diversion, concrete gravity, earth and rock fill, to a 700 foot high double curvature arch.
As a licensed Professional Engineer offered testimony that was affirmed by the US Supreme Court. As a Director San Francisco Office of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered water releases to a Wildlife Refuge. A decision affirmed by the US Supreme Court. As a Director ordered a dam owner to remove company housing from a designated recreation area, and to clean the area, affirmed by the US Supreme Court.
Retired in February 1994 and became a traveler. In his lifetime has visited all seven continents, all 50 states, five Canadian provinces, and more than 50 countries, and over 210 airports, from grass strip to the great ones, such as Singapore and Hong Kong.
In the words of Beethoven, a fellow Fleming and German, "the women who would have him, he wouldn't have, and the women he would have wouldn't have him." Paraphrasing Frank Sinatra, "he did it all his own way."
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia (Donald) Lawlor, survived by his nephew Patrick (Patricia) Lawlor and his nieces Kathy (Mark) Lindgren, Laura Henneberry, Heather (Jim) Golownia, and Holly Seese. Fond uncle of many grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Visitation Friday, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019