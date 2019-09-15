Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Calvary Memorial Church
931 Lake St.
Oak Park, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Memorial Church
931 Lake St.
Oak Park, IL
Clifford R. Raad, 95, a longtime resident of Oak Park, beloved husband of the late Phyllis, loving father of his two sons, Richard (Christina) and Gary E. (Rhonda); his grandchildren, Timothy (Brandie) Raad, Amy Raad, Karen (Benjamin) Nelson, Shaun (Amanda), Gary S. Raad, and Lucas Raad; his great-grandchildren, Destiny, Dylan, Katherine, Chloe, Ayden, Grace, Judah, Ethan, Jaxon, Anabella, and Noah. Visitation Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Memorial Church, 931 Lake St., Oak Park, IL 60301. Private burial to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Keep Believing Ministries P.O. Box 257, Elmhurst, IL. 60126. Or www.keepbelieving.com Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, Wheaton, IL. Info: 630-668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
