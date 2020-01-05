|
Clifford "Smitty" Smith, age 74, of Lombard. Loving brother of Randall (Mary Kay); dearest uncle of Jenifer Smith, Amanda (Matthew) Consalvo, and Wendy (Kyle) Mason; great-uncle of Brooklyn, Rosalie, Bella and Lincoln; many other relatives. Smitty was the son of the late Rosalie Smith nee Mahy.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9 from 2-8 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 10, with Smitty Lying-in-State from 10 AM until the time of a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South. More info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020