Clifford Sullivan
1932 - 2020
Clifford "Mick" Sullivan, 88, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas, NV due to COVID-19.

Mick was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 9, 1932. He grew up and spent most of his life in Chicago, attending Queen of Angels Grammar School and Lane Technical/Amundsen High School. Mick served proudly in the Army during the Korean War. After returning home from Korea, he met his sweetheart, Viola (Vy) Hoofhower, and they were married in 1956.

Mick was an active member of the Web Pressman's Local 7 Union and worked as a pressman at the Chicago Tribune for the majority of his career. He retired in 1994 and shortly thereafter lost his beloved wife Viola to cancer. In 2018, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to live with his daughter Mary and his son Mike.

Mick had a love for antique cars and WWII history. He was an active member at the VFW Tattler Post 973 in Chicago. He was a friend to many and could often be found relaxing at the end of the day with a Manhattan in hand. Mick loved telling stories, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Karen McGuigan-Nolan and Eileen Ruggero. He is also survived by his children: Thomas (Diane) of North Sutton, New Hampshire, Mary (Christopher), and Michael (April) of Las Vegas, Nevada; along with 12 grandchildren (Thomas Jr, Daniel, Georgia, John, Morgan, Scott, Kelsey, Nick, Brianna, Kate, Samantha and Timothy) that he loved dearly.

Mick will be laid to rest next spring alongside his late wife, Vy, at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. A memorial service in his memory will be held at that time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
