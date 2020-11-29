1/1
Clinton Ronald Martin
1935 - 2020
Clinton Ronald Martin, age 85, of Lemont passed away November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice Martin nee Sosnowski. Loving father of Donna (Douglas) Gentile-Ruth, Debra (Thomas) Lackey, and the late Melodie (Marty) Angelo. Proud grandfather of 3: Colleen (Keegan) Gentile-Albright, Frank M. Gentile and Jacquelyn Angelo. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of the late Rosemary (late Ralph) Sherwood, late Cleoian (late Sam, late William) Genova-Checovich, late Betty (late Bob) Elliott, and Dolores (Gilbert) Wainwright. Marty was employed at U.S. Steel Southworks for 25 years and retired in 1990. He served proudly as a member of the U.S. Army in the Korean War and was an active, lifelong member of AmVets Post #43. Marty was an avid bingo player and loved when his family jokingly "fought" over being his favorite. Visitation Saturday December 5, 2020 from 9-11 AM at Hickey Memorial Chapel 442 E. Lincoln Hwy New Lenox, IL 60445. Prayer Service 11 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery private. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 Mitigation Restrictions visitation is limited to 10 people at any given time. We kindly ask that you keep your visit brief to allow others the ability to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (815) 495-8697.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapels - New Lenox
Funeral services provided by
Hickey Memorial Chapels - New Lenox
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
