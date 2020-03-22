|
Clyde Alan Okita, 63, photographer; of Chicago; passed away March 18, 2020, after a long-standing illness. Dear brother of Dwight Okita, son of the late Patsy Takeyo Okita (nee Arase) and Fred Yoshio Okita. Friend of Maryam Omar. He loved art, Buddhism & strong coffee, not necessarily in that order. He liked movies and even acted in a few. Visit www.DwightOkita.com/Clydeness. A virtual memorial for Clyde is gradually emerging. An in-person memorial is unlikely at this time because of the coronavirus. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020