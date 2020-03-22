Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Okita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde A. Okita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde A. Okita Obituary
Clyde Alan Okita, 63, photographer; of Chicago; passed away March 18, 2020, after a long-standing illness. Dear brother of Dwight Okita, son of the late Patsy Takeyo Okita (nee Arase) and Fred Yoshio Okita. Friend of Maryam Omar. He loved art, Buddhism & strong coffee, not necessarily in that order. He liked movies and even acted in a few. Visit www.DwightOkita.com/Clydeness. A virtual memorial for Clyde is gradually emerging. An in-person memorial is unlikely at this time because of the coronavirus. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -