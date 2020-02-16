|
Dr. Clyde Chester Walker, of Chicago/ Sleepy Hollow IL, died on Feb14, 2020 at age 76. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, his son Stephen, daughter Lisa and grandsons Matthew and Bradley, and much loved by his extended family. Dr. Walker was a longtime professor of Political Science and Law Enforcement at City Colleges of Chicago, serving both as Chair of the Dept of Behavioral Science as well as union representative. He earned his Doctorate at University of Notre Dame. Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service 6:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment private. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020