Clyde M. Wilson

6/15/45 - 6/27/14

On Your 5th Anniversary in Heaven

I thought of you today, but that is nothing new

I thought about you yesterday, and the day before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, from which I'll never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart.

Wife Wilma, daughters, Dawn and Tracy, grandchildren, Jason, Peyton, Brooke, and Anthony Jr.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 27 to June 28, 2019
