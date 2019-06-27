|
|
6/15/45 - 6/27/14
On Your 5th Anniversary in Heaven
I thought of you today, but that is nothing new
I thought about you yesterday, and the day before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, from which I'll never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart.
Wife Wilma, daughters, Dawn and Tracy, grandchildren, Jason, Peyton, Brooke, and Anthony Jr.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Clyde Matthew Wilson
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 27 to June 28, 2019