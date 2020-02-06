|
|
Clyde W. Schoenneman. Beloved husband of the late Valerie, nee Berry. Loving father of Karen (the late Mike) Parker, Roy (Roberta), Clyde, Jr (Judy), Gerry (Kathy), Joanna (Don) Cundari, Darin (Sally) and the late Lynn Gentile. Special "Bumpa" to 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Dear brother of the late Roy and Ronald Schoenneman. Clyde was an accomplished athlete at Oak Park River Forest High School and at Northwestern University. He was also a proud and talented artist. Some of Clydes fondest memories were of traveling with his family, especially to Colorado. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels Program at 312/655-7700 in Clydes name would be appreciated. Family and friends will gather Friday Feb. 7th at 10:00a.m. at St. Catherine-St. Lucy Church, 38 N. Austin Blvd in Oak Park with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Enurnment will be private. Info: PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS, 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020