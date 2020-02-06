Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
For more information about
Clyde Schoenneman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine-St. Lucy Church
38 N. Austin Blvd
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine-St. Lucy Church
38 N. Austin Blvd
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Schoenneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde W. Schoenneman


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde W. Schoenneman Obituary
Clyde W. Schoenneman. Beloved husband of the late Valerie, nee Berry. Loving father of Karen (the late Mike) Parker, Roy (Roberta), Clyde, Jr (Judy), Gerry (Kathy), Joanna (Don) Cundari, Darin (Sally) and the late Lynn Gentile. Special "Bumpa" to 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Dear brother of the late Roy and Ronald Schoenneman. Clyde was an accomplished athlete at Oak Park River Forest High School and at Northwestern University. He was also a proud and talented artist. Some of Clydes fondest memories were of traveling with his family, especially to Colorado. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels Program at 312/655-7700 in Clydes name would be appreciated. Family and friends will gather Friday Feb. 7th at 10:00a.m. at St. Catherine-St. Lucy Church, 38 N. Austin Blvd in Oak Park with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Enurnment will be private. Info: PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS, 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -