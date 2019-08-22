Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N. Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Col. William John McDermott

Col. William John McDermott Obituary
Colonel William John McDermott (Ret.), age 73, beloved husband of Dianne, nee Freeman, for nearly 50 years. Loving Dad of Brian (Tracey), Sean, and Kelly (Todd) Hassenfelt. "Grandpa Loud Guy" to Ryan, Connor, Caitlin, Emily, Kaley, Alex, and Jake. Dear brother of Dennis (Chris) and Kathy (Ted) Beth. Fond uncle and beloved by "cousins by the dozens." Bill was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served in Vietnam with the Blackhorse Regiment and a total of 32 years on active and reserve duty. He retired as a detective sergeant with the Chicago Police Department after more than 30 years of service. Having been a golf pro early in life, Bill spent his retirement on many golf courses doing what he loved and continuing to make friends everywhere he went. Bill's humor, quick wit, and stories about his incredible life experiences will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation 1407 W Washington Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607. Visitation Friday August 23rd from 3-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Funeral Saturday August 24th, 9:30 AM from the funeral home for 10 AM mass at Queen of All Saints Basilica 6280 N. Sauganash Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Interment private. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
