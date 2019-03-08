Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Coleman Conroy
Coleman "Colm" Conroy

Coleman "Colm" Conroy Obituary
Coleman "Colm" Conroy of Berkeley, age 80. Beloved husband of Kathleen, nee Ukich; loving father of Angela and Katie (John) Taylor; proud grandfather of Johnnie, Thomas, Christopher, Sean and Joseph; dear brother of Patrick (Evelyn), Angela (Vince) Finnegan, Bridie (John) Campbell, Sean (Junie), Ann (late Jim) Cusick, Theresa (Jim) Long, Helen (Eamonn) Ribbett, Rita (Patrick) Feeney and the late Thomas (Rose) and Kathleen; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
