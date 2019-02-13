|
Colette A. Bus age 77, Beloved wife and best friend for 57 years to Joseph. Loving mother of Debbie Bus and Kevin (Amanda) Bus; Proud grammy of Caleb and Maggie Jo; Cherished daughter of the late Jean and Casey. Visitation Friday 3-9 at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Funeral Saturday 9:30am from the Funeral Home to St. George Church, Mass 10:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019