Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Tinley Park, IL
Colette A. Bus


Colette A. Bus Obituary
Colette A. Bus age 77, Beloved wife and best friend for 57 years to Joseph. Loving mother of Debbie Bus and Kevin (Amanda) Bus; Proud grammy of Caleb and Maggie Jo; Cherished daughter of the late Jean and Casey. Visitation Friday 3-9 at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Funeral Saturday 9:30am from the Funeral Home to St. George Church, Mass 10:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019
