Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Colette Doyle
Colette A. Doyle


1952 - 2020
Colette A. Doyle Obituary
Colette A. Doyle, 68, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Bethany Rehab and Health Care Center in DeKalb.

She was born April 4 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James E. and Mary A. (Caddigan) Doyle.

She is survived by her siblings, James (Judy) Doyle, Maureen (David) Gillott, Karen (Michael) Landis, Margaret (Patrick) Keanne, Eileen (Henry) Crawford; beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Madonna Streicher; her brother, Dennis Doyle; and her parents.

The Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Condolences can be emailed to [email protected] Memorials can be made to the Colette A. Doyle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Doyle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit

www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
