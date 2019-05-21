Home

Colette A. McNichols, nee Magner, age 94; beloved wife of the late Frank J. McNichols; loving mother of Nancy (Peter) Newell, James (Candyss) McNichols, Mary (Tim) Lynch and the late John F. McNichols; cherished grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of seventeen. Colette was a longtime resident of Oak Park, Lake Hinsdale Village and a former member of Butterfield Country Club. Visitation Thursday, May 23nd 8:45 AM until time of Funeral Mass 9:45 AM at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 South Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. Private family Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fenwick High School, 505 Washington Blvd. Oak Park, IL 60302, appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfunearlhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
