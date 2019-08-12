|
Colette A. Vergados (nee Brogan) beloved wife of Gene Vergados; loving mother of Thomas (Therese) Vergados, Jean Marie (Brian) Duffy and Cathi (Marty) Joseph; devoted grandmother of Shane (Fiancee Ashley Gordon), Connor, Brennan, Tori and Dana; cherished sister of Bernadette (Terence) Misch, Patricia (Chuck) McCole and the late Edward Brogan, Mary Weiss, Kitty O'Donnell, Margie Mulligan, Helen Walas and Thomas Brogan; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Francis of Assisi Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019