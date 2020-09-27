Colette Stevens McHale, 92, at home with her family in Monee Township, Illinois. Cherished mother of Colette and John Wisnewski; dear Gramma to Tara Wisnewski, John (Greta) Wisnewski, Mairin Wisnewski-Boswell (Charles Boswell), and Stefan Wisnewski; awed Great Gramma to Cora, Avery, Margaret, Jaxon, Emily and Keily and companion of her Golden, Seillean. She reunites now with her Handsome Harry P. McHale, parents Leroy and Mary Stevens, siblings Virginia Steffgen, Myrtle Dibble, Leroy Stevens, Donald Stevens, and Frances Kenny. Graduate of Calumet High School Class of '45. Volunteer St. Irenaeus Food Pantry, retired payroll supervisor GSU, past president St. Boniface and East Will Deanery CCW, board member Joliet Diocese CCW. Funeral private. For memorial information please visit ColetteStevensMcHale.com
and share love and stories safely as best we can during this pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL 60466 708-747-3700