Colette Nugent, 78, the youngest of the five Nugent Sisters from Visitation Parish; loving daughter of the late Edward and Rose Nolan Nugent; Dearest sister of the late Audrie (the late Robert) Leen, the late Clare (the late George) Yandel, Rosellen (the late William) Weick and Ethel (the late James) Monson. Favorite Aunt of the "Katzenjammer Kids" (a/k/a the nieces and nephews) and the younger generation of great-nieces and nephews. Dear friend of the late Patrick O'Toole and all of her girlfriends. Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m., at the McDonough Chapel & Mercy Ministry Center, Saint Xavier University, 3700 W. 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655. Interment private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019