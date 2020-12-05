Colette Pomper nee Leib, 85 of Skokie IL. Passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020. Peacefully after a courageous battle with MS. She was the beloved wife of Arthur Pomper for 58 years. Loving mother of Michelle (Jeff) Siegel and Bruce (Tammy) Pomper, and a wonderful Grammy to Samantha,Gavin,Ryan, Jessica,and Jayme. Loving Sister of Josette Faingold and Aunt to Debra and Robert.Colette will be dearly missed but never forgotten by her family and friends. Services were held privately on November 27th. Contributions in Colette's name can be made to the National MS Society P.O. Box 91891. Washington, DC. 20090-1891





