COLIN DAVID WILLIAM BAIN UTLEY, age 36, of Schaumburg, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 6, 2019. Colin was born on October 21, 1982 to W. David Utley and Patricia E. Bain-Utley. He was a graduate of Conant High School and Harper College. He is survived by his parents, his brother, Shawn (Candace) Utley, and his nieces and nephews, Cassidie, Cattibrie, Charlie and Coren.Colin lived in Schaumburg for 35 years and was a friend to many in the Schaumburg area. He was always there when someone needed help. An excellent craftsman and builder, he also enjoyed sports including downhill skiing, biking, hiking and volleyball. He traveled extensively throughout the USA including a memorable road trip with his brother and nieces to the west and Disneyland. A short service will be conducted later at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. Donations can be made to the in his name.