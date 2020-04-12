Home

Colin Fuller Freund

Colin Freund passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, brother of the late Carol and Althea, loving father of Gary, Janet, and Barbara, and devoted grandfather of Kathryn, Brendan, Jenna, Nick, and Alexis. Colin was a veteran of WWII, having served as First Electrician's Mate on the USS Shangri-La. After the military, he went on to Carnegie Mellon University and spent his career as an electrical engineer. He greeted everyone he met with a smile, and was genuinely kind, humble and selfless. Memorial contributions to appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
