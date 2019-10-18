|
Colin Robert Mayo, age 29; Beloved son of Robert and Beth Mayo; dearest brother of Claire Mayo (Erik Soderstrom); loving grandson of Barbara (the late William) Griffith and the late Robert (the late Catherine) Mayo; Colin loved his many aunts and uncles and adored his many cousins. Proud member of Teamsters Local 399. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 West Cermak Road, Westchester (2blks West of Mannheim Road) on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Avenue, Lagrange for 10:00 A.M. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to JDRF, 1 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL. 60602. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019