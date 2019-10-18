Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Colin Mayo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
124 N. Spring Avenue
Lagrange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Mayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Robert Mayo


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colin Robert Mayo Obituary
Colin Robert Mayo, age 29; Beloved son of Robert and Beth Mayo; dearest brother of Claire Mayo (Erik Soderstrom); loving grandson of Barbara (the late William) Griffith and the late Robert (the late Catherine) Mayo; Colin loved his many aunts and uncles and adored his many cousins. Proud member of Teamsters Local 399. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 West Cermak Road, Westchester (2blks West of Mannheim Road) on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Avenue, Lagrange for 10:00 A.M. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to JDRF, 1 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL. 60602. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now